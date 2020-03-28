AFCD, LCSD facilities to close

The Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department (AFCD) and the Leisure & Cultural Services Department (LCSD) announced today that some of their facilities will be closed in light of the latest developments of COVID-19.

Country park barbecue sites and campsites of the AFCD will be closed from 6pm on March 28 for 14 days. There are 163 barbecue sites and 41 campsites under the management of the AFCD.

During the closure of these facilities, barbecue or camping activities in country parks will not be allowed and AFCD staff will step up patrols of the sites concerned and take appropriate action against any violation of relevant regulations.

Call 1823 for enquiries and visit the Enjoy Hiking website for updates on country park facilities.

As for LCSD facilities, its free outdoor leisure facilities will be closed from 6pm on March 28.

Other venues and facilities with services already suspended will continue to be closed until further notice.

All booking applications for the department's recreation and sports facilities, wedding venues, amphitheatres and non-fee charging leisure venues for non-designated use are also suspended.

Meanwhile, the Housing Authority will close its outdoor sports and recreational facilities from 6pm tomorrow until further notice.