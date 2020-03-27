Wear masks in hospitals: HA

(To watch the full press briefing with sign language interpretation, click here.)

Surgical masks are appropriate personal protective gear in the setting of a general medical ward, the Hospital Authority said today.

The authority’s Chief Manager (Patient Safety & Risk Management) Dr Sara Ho made the remarks at a press briefing, after it was revealed that two Caritas Medical Centre staff had tended to a patient who was not wearing a face mask.

The patient subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

“We have two medical staff classified as close contacts. One of them who developed mild symptoms is now under the care of emergency room doctors.

“Another healthcare worker is asymptomatic, so at the moment she is being arranged to be admitted to a quarantine camp.

“The patient, when first admitted, complained of a mild fever and diarrhea and mild abdominal pain, with no contact history, cluster history or any travel history. So the initial diagnosis was gastroenteritis, so that is why she was admitted to the general medical ward.”

Dr Ho called on patients to follow the instructions of medical staff and wear surgical masks in hospitals.

“We have infection control guidelines designed by our taskforce experts with infection control experts.

“Their comments are that surgical masks are appropriate personal protective gear in the setting of a general medical ward.”