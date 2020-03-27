CE receives final rail inquiry report

Chief Executive Carrie Lam receives the final report of the Commission of Inquiry into the Construction Works at & near the Hung Hom Station Extension under the Shatin to Central Link Project from the commission’s Chairman and Commissioner Michael Hartmann.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today received the final report of the Commission of Inquiry into the Construction Works at & near the Hung Hom Station Extension under the Shatin to Central Link (SCL) Project.

Mrs Lam thanked the commission’s Chairman and Commissioner Michael Hartmann and Commissioner Prof Peter Hansford for their dedicated efforts in completing the inquiry and preparing the final report on the expanded inquiry scope.

The Government will carefully study the final report and will consult the Department of Justice on the manner of its publication and other relevant matters.

It will publish the report in an appropriate manner once a decision is made.

The commission was appointed on July 10, 2018, to inquire into the steel reinforcement fixing works and any other works which raised public safety concerns in respect of the diaphragm wall and platform slab construction works at the Hung Hom Station Extension under the SCL Project.

The Chief Executive in Council approved on February 19, 2019, an expansion of the terms of reference of the commission to cover the construction works at the North Approach Tunnels, the South Approach Tunnels and the Hung Hom Stabling Sidings under the same works contract and related matters.

The commission submitted an interim report on the original terms of reference to the Chief Executive on February 25, 2019, and the interim report, redacted as necessary given legal considerations, was released to the public on March 26 of last year.