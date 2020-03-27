I&T schemes enhanced

The Innovation & Technology Commission today announced enhanced arrangements for the Reindustrialisation & Technology Training Programme, Patent Application Grant and Public Sector Trial Scheme.

Under the arrangement of the Reindustrialisation & Technology Training Programme, the commission will disburse 50% of the approved training grant before the completion of training courses to the funding recipient enterprises upon request.

The new arrangement will be applicable to applications received from March 30.

The funding ceiling for each eligible enterprise in each financial year is $500,000.

For the Patent Application Grant, applicants will no longer be required to pay a $3,000 deposit at the time of application starting April 1.

After the application is approved, applicants will not be required to immediately pay in full their required contribution to the cost of patent registration.

The Government will, based on the first quotation for the patent registration fee provided by the patent agent appointed by the applicant, disburse an advance payment of 25% of the Government’s contribution to the patent agent.

Applicants will also no longer be required to pay administrative fees, and the approved funding can be utilised in full for expenses related to the patent registration.

The maximum grant is $250,000 or 90% of the cost of the patent application, whichever is lower.

Additionally, the commission announced that starting March 30, the funding scope of the Public Sector Trial Scheme will be extended to all technology companies conducting research and development activities in Hong Kong.

The enhanced scheme will assist more local technology companies in realising and commercialising their R&D outcomes and encourage public sector organisations to utilise more local R&D outcomes.

The maximum funding for each application is $1 million. Applications for the scheme are open all year round.