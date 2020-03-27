Quarantine data secure

The Office of the Government Chief Information Officer (OGCIO) today said all data collected via the StayHomeSafe system is stored on the Government's private cloud and protected by multiple layers of defence to ensure information security.

It made the clarification in response to online rumours about the StayHomeSafe system posing a potential security risk.

The OGCIO said the system had undergone a security and privacy assessment and audit before it was launched, while its mobile app also passed relevant reviews before it was placed on the respective app stores.

The app only requires the user's phone number for registration purposes and no other personal data will be collected, it added.