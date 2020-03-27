54 netted for quarantine breaches

The Government today said that 54 people have been sent to quarantine centres due to breaching quarantine orders since the implementation of the compulsory quarantine requirement for those arriving from foreign places.

Strongly condemning those who breach quarantine orders, the Government emphasised that it will continue enforcement action against the breaches with full force and press ahead with prosecution for cases with sufficient evidence.

The public can make use of e-Report Room, call the report rooms of police stations or 1823 to report suspected cases of breaching quarantine orders.

People under quarantine must strictly follow quarantine requirements and stay at their dwelling places for 14 days to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Leaving dwelling places without permission is a criminal offence that is subject to a maximum of six months’ imprisonment and a $25,000 fine.