277 HK residents safely home

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government today escorted 277 Hong Kong residents stranded in Hubei Province back to the city via another two chartered flights.

The flights carried 242 Hong Kong people stranded in Xiaogan and Xianning, as well as 35 people in other cities of Hubei Province who have urgent needs to return to Hong Kong.

They will undergo 14 days of home quarantine. Upon the arrival of the chartered flights, Department of Health staff briefed the returnees about quarantine arrangements and checked their body temperature.

Together with the 281 Hong Kong residents who took the chartered flights back yesterday, the Hong Kong SAR Government has brought back a total of 558 Hong Kong residents stranded in Hubei Province in the operation.