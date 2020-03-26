Quarantine advisory on bars' cluster

The Centre for Health Protection today said it advised people linked to a COVID-19 cluster involving local bars to undergo quarantine.

The centre’s Communicable Disease Branch Head Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan made the statement at a press briefing this afternoon.

Dr Chuang said contact tracing has revealed that more than 120 people were working in the affected bars where several people tested positive for the virus.

“The total number of staff, including the band members and staff working in those bars, is around 124. Around 16 of them have been infected. That is why we think that the rest of them may also be considered close contacts because they are at risk.”

She explained that many band members live together in a company-provided residence and identified the bars involved in the cluster.

“I understand that some of them are living at Hang Shun Mansions on Jaffe Road, but not all of them live there, because some of them live together with their families. The four bars involved are All Night Long, Centre Stage, Dusk Till Dawn and Insomnia.

“We consider that all the members of the band, as well as the pub members, they may have had quite significant close contact with each other. So we advised them to be quarantined for 14 days in the quarantine centre.”