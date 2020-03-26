February exports up 4.3%

The value of Hong Kong's total exports increased to $238.6 billion in February, up 4.3% on the same month last year, the Census & Statistics Department announced today.

The value of imports of goods decreased 0.1% to $277.1 billion for the same period.

A trade deficit of $69.1 billion, or 12% of the value of imports, was recorded in the first two months of the year.

Comparing the three-month period ending February with the preceding three months on a seasonally adjusted basis, the value of exports fell 7.8%, while that of imports decreased 5.8%.