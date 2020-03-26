CE visits outdoor recreation centre

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today visited the temporary accommodation in the Sai Kung Outdoor Recreation Centre to inspect the facilities and quarantine units under construction there.

Mrs Lam was accompanied by Secretary for Development Michael Wong, Director of Architectural Services Sylvia Lam and Deputy Director of Leisure & Cultural Services (Leisure Services) Ida Lee.

She met Leisure & Cultural Services Department (LCSD) staff who operate the centre and listened to their briefing on services provided to people under quarantine.

Mrs Lam also talked with Customs & Excise Department volunteers to learn about their work in helping to manage the site.

“Although disease prevention and control in not within the scope of work of the colleagues of the LCSD and the volunteers, they have been working as a team amid the COVID-19 epidemic and proactively took up the responsibility of managing the temporary accommodation, thereby contributing in the fight against the virus,” Mrs Lam said.

She described the LCSD staff and customs volunteers as heroes behind the scenes and expressed her heartfelt gratitude.

She then inspected the accommodation facilities and quarantine units being built. Using the modular integrated construction method, the temporary units are being built at the centre’s football pitch.

She noted that 20 such units have been completed while 70 more are under construction with installation of fittings expected to be completed in April.

Concluding her visit, Mrs Lam thanked government departments and contractors for their hard work in building additional quarantine facilities.

The temporary accommodation at Sai Kung Outdoor Recreation Centre was arranged for people who enter Hong Kong from the Mainland.

It is also reserved for those who have been to the Mainland in the past 14 days prior to arrival in Hong Kong and are unable to arrange accommodation locally to undergo the 14-day compulsory quarantine.