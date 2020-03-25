Zero tolerance for bribery: Gov’t

The Government will not tolerate bribery and corruption and spares no effort in safeguarding the integrity and robustness of the Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing’s (HKEX) initial public offering vetting process.

It made the statement after a former staff member of the HKEX was charged by the Independent Commission Against Corruption with alleged bribery and misconduct in public office.

The Government said the integrity and credibility of the HKEX's initial public offering vetting process are of utmost importance to Hong Kong’s reputation as a leading international financial centre.

As the case is now under criminal proceedings, the Government will not comment on its specifics.