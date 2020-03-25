Resolution enables gov't payments

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau today said passing the Vote on Account Resolution would enable the Government to pay for goods and services required for its anti-epidemic work.

Mr Lau made the remarks before attending the Legislative Council meeting today and urged lawmakers to pass the Vote on Account Resolution so that the Government could make payments from April 1.

"The whole point is that last week when we had two days of the Legislative Council sitting, the president already emphasised the importance of dealing with this Vote on Account Resolution in order to enable the Government to make payments or discharge its obligations from April 1 onwards. That was the critical point."

He noted that the Government would be unable to meet its obligations in terms of payment for services and goods if the Vote on Account Resolution did not get this passed this week.

There will be also a serious impact on the anti-epidemic work, Mr Lau added.

"For that reason, if we have orders for what we call personal protective equipment, like masks, isolation gowns, face shields or protective coveralls, a lot of these would require cash payment or payment immediately upon delivery of services or goods.

"That is why we believe that if the Vote on Account Resolution is not passed this week, there will be a very serious adverse impact on the anti-epidemic work that we undertake."