Quarantine app support enhanced

The Office of the Government Chief Information Officer (OGCIO) today announced that it has enhanced support for people under quarantine who are using the StayHomeSafe mobile app.

It said that more manpower has been deployed to man the telephone hotline and that email and SMS channels have also been set up for those who are seeking assistance.

For enquiries about the mobile app, those under quarantine may email their names and contacts to shs@ogcio.gov.hk or send their names via SMS message to 5394 3388.

The hotline 5394 3150 is also in service.

The OGCIO is also re-sending SMS messages to those who have yet to activate the mobile app.