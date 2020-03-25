DC member warned

The Home Affairs Department today said it received several complaints against Islands District Council member Wong Chun-yeung for publicly declaring his refusal to offer assistance to those who support Article 23 legislation.

The department said that the District Council member's discriminative treatment to members of the public due to their stance on a particular issue will only divide our society, and is contradictory to the spirit of community building and public engagement in community affairs.

There is a possible breach of the Code of Conduct for Members of a District Council or Its Committees in this incident, the department noted.

It issued a letter to Mr Wong to remind him to comply with the code of conduct and be aware of his words and deeds in order to avoid social conflict and disputes and damage to community harmony.

The department also reminded Mr Wong of the guiding principles in the Guidelines on the Remuneration Package for Members of the District Councils of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, ie, District Council members should use public funds in an open, fair and accountable manner.

The department has referred the complaints to the Chairman of Islands District Council.

It expressed hope that the Islands District Council would handle the case impartially, as well as ensure that members would refrain from acts that may compromise or impair their integrity, impartiality, objectivity or ability to perform duties.