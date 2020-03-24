Quarantine regulation gazetted

A regulation to extend the 14-day compulsory quarantine arrangements to cover all people arriving from or having stayed in Macao and Taiwan in the past 14 days prior to arrival, in addition to those arriving from the Mainland was gazetted today.

The Government said the Compulsory Quarantine of Certain Persons Arriving at Hong Kong (Amendment) Regulation will commence at midnight tomorrow as a further measure to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in Hong Kong.

Together with the Compulsory Quarantine of Persons Arriving at Hong Kong from Foreign Places Regulation that came into effect on March 19, the regulation stipulates that all inbound travellers would be subject to compulsory quarantine, unless exempted.

The regulation will be effective till midnight of May 7, the same as the Compulsory Quarantine of Certain Persons Arriving at Hong Kong Regulation, it added.

Other arrangements relating to the compulsory quarantine requirement under the latter regulation, including the exemption of certain categories of people fulfilling specific criteria by the Chief Secretary and the penalties, remain unchanged.

Contravening the quarantine requirement is a criminal offence that is subject to a maximum fine of $25,000 and six months’ imprisonment.

The Compulsory Quarantine of Certain Persons Arriving at Hong Kong (Amendment) Regulation is made in accordance with the Prevention & Control of Disease Ordinance.

Section 8 of the ordinance empowers the Chief Executive in Council to make public health emergency regulations for the purpose of preventing, combating or alleviating the effects of a public health emergency and protecting public health.

The Compulsory Quarantine of Certain Persons Arriving at Hong Kong Regulation, gazetted on February 7, subjects all people arriving from or having stayed in the Mainland for any period during the 14 days preceding their arrival in Hong Kong to a compulsory quarantine for 14 days, regardless of nationality and travel documents used.