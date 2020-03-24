408 warning letters issued

As of March 23, a total of 408 warning letters have been issued to people who violated the compulsory quarantine order, the Centre for Health Protection announced today.

The centre’s Communicable Disease Branch Head Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan made the statement at a press briefing this afternoon.

“I understand some legal processes are being carried out. I only have the figure for the warning letters - 408 up to March 23.

“For certain cases, I’m sure if the legal advice suggests that prosecutions should be carried out, then they will proceed.”

Dr Chuang added that if there is enough evidence, Police can trace those who violate the quarantine order quite quickly.

“For the past few days, I understand that some of them were traced within a day.”

