CE views students' e-learning

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (left) observes teachers conducting a real-time class for students via video conferencing during her visit to Yan Chai Hospital Wong Wha San Secondary School in Tseung Kwan O.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam visited Yan Chai Hospital Wong Wha San Secondary School in Tseung Kwan O today to find out more about e-learning arrangements during the class suspension.

Mrs Lam said the Government is very concerned about the e-learning of students from grassroots families.

The eligibility for Community Care Fund applications has been extended to all primary and secondary schools which have implemented e-learning during the class suspension period in view of the epidemic.

The Chief Executive observed teachers conducting a real-time class for Secondary 6 students through online video-conferencing software, and spoke to Secondary 1 pupils during their online small group sharing session to learn about their coursework activities at home.

Mrs Lam also visited the school hall which is a venue being prepared for the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination.

She said the disease may last for a period of time and appealed to schools, headmasters, teachers, parents and students to actively join in with the Government's work and fight the disease together.