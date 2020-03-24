CE views students' e-learning
Chief Executive Carrie Lam visited Yan Chai Hospital Wong Wha San Secondary School in Tseung Kwan O today to find out more about e-learning arrangements during the class suspension.
Mrs Lam said the Government is very concerned about the e-learning of students from grassroots families.
The eligibility for Community Care Fund applications has been extended to all primary and secondary schools which have implemented e-learning during the class suspension period in view of the epidemic.
The Chief Executive observed teachers conducting a real-time class for Secondary 6 students through online video-conferencing software, and spoke to Secondary 1 pupils during their online small group sharing session to learn about their coursework activities at home.
Mrs Lam also visited the school hall which is a venue being prepared for the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination.
She said the disease may last for a period of time and appealed to schools, headmasters, teachers, parents and students to actively join in with the Government's work and fight the disease together.