$1 billion airport relief measures set

A $1 billion package of relief measures for the aviation industry was announced today to help the industry tide over the sustained challenges due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Government and the Airport Authority jointly rolled out the package to provide timely and direct support to companies across different sectors at Hong Kong International Airport.

It comprises a government waiver of $670 million for air traffic control charges in 2019-20 for the authority, which will be passed on in full to the airport community and $330 million in contributions from the authority.

The relief package is expected to benefit more than 400 companies including airlines, aviation support and associated passenger services, airport retail tenants and restaurants, as well as airport staff.

The support’s major portion will be allocated to direct support measures for the aviation industry. Further rental concessions will also be provided to retail and restaurant tenants at the airport.

Additionally, to demonstrate care for the airport staff, a training incentive will be provided to frontline airport staff while on unpaid leave.