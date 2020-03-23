Doctor’s infection being probed

The Centre for Health Protection today said a probe is underway to determine if a Department of Health doctor contracted COVID-19 while on duty at the airport.

The doctor, who works at the department’s Port Health Division and performed quarantine-related duties at the airport, was confirmed as being infected with the virus.

Centre for Health Protection Controller Dr Wong Ka-hing explained at a press briefing that an epidemiological investigation is still going on.

“So at this point in time, we cannot conclude the source and route of transmission of our colleague’s case. I would (also) say we cannot, at this moment, exclude the possibility of infection during (the doctor’s) work.”

Dr Wong said with so many people returning to Hong Kong from areas experiencing an explosive rise in COVID-19, it is possible that the doctor came into contact with individuals infected with the virus.

“Over the past few days, or a week or so, there were a lot of people coming back from overseas to Hong Kong and a lot of them came from countries or areas that have an explosive rise in this new infection. They would generally belong to a group of high risk individuals that could be infected with the virus.

“And as you can see from the statistics of the Hospital Authority in the last two or three days or so, with the commencement of the operation of the testing centre at the AsiaWorld-Expo, there were a few dozen and up to 100 or even more symptomatic individuals that were referred to the testing centre there and also the North Lantau Hospital.

“So you could imagine a significant number of people could be infected with the virus.”