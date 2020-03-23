CE explains alcohol sales ban

Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced today that the Government plans to temporarily ban alcohol sales in bars and restaurants as one of its latest anti-epidemic measures.

Mrs Lam said the Government will impose such a ban, by legislation, to further reduce social contact and the risk of spreading COVID-19 in the community.

She explained that while bars and restaurants will be affected by the move, the Government will consider further measures to help such establishments.

“I am afraid that many sectors, many enterprises are being severely hit by this coronavirus.

“Despite the fact that the Government has rolled out the $30 billion package under the Anti-epidemic Fund and another $120 billion under recent Budget initiatives, I understand that there is a demand or an aspiration for more support from the Government.

“And on this occasion, when bars - actually it is not just bars – but all restaurants and bars that have a liquor licence will not be allowed to sell or supply liquor, certainly their businesses will be affected.

“We will certainly consider what further measures we should put in place to help these establishments.”