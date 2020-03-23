Joshua Law visits monitoring centre

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law (second left) visits civil servants working at the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer’s monitoring centre in City Hall.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law today visited the monitoring centre of the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer (OGCIO) in City Hall.

Civil servants in all three of the OGCIO's monitoring centres use the location-sharing functions of communication software, video calls, electronic wristbands and the new StayHomeSafe mobile app to ensure that people undergoing compulsory quarantine are staying at their dwelling places.

Mr Law expressed gratitude to many retired civil servants helping out at the centre for their dedication.

He also thanked civil servants who are working as volunteers at the centre, noting that some of them have even joined the work of the monitoring centres after finishing their work.

Mr Law said: "The relentless efforts of so many colleagues are encouraging and they show that civil servants are fighting the COVID-19 virus together, whether they are directly involved in anti-epidemic work or not.”