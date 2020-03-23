Retail subsidy scheme opens

The Retail Sector Subsidy Scheme under the Government’s Anti-epidemic Fund opened for applications today.

To expedite the process, the scheme will only accept applications through its dedicated online system.

The scheme’s application period will end at 11.59pm on April 12.

As the subsidy is not allocated on a first-come-first-serve basis, there is no need for applicants to rush their submissions at the beginning of the application period.

To avoid delays, applicants should ensure the accuracy of the information provided.

The Government reminded applicants that providing untrue information or false documents in an attempt to receive the subsidy constitutes a criminal offence and those who do so may be subject to prosecution.

Enquiries can be made to the hotline at 1836 111 or via email.