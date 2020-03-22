5 contravene quarantine order

Five people were found to have contravened the compulsory quarantine order for people arriving in Hong Kong from overseas countries and territories.

The Government said law enforcement agencies have been conducting spot checks on suspected offenders with the aid of electronic monitoring systems.

The five people were found to have left their dwelling places without permission, and two of them had removed or cut off the electronic wristbands.

They were intercepted by Police and sent to quarantine centres.

The Department of Health and Police are collecting evidence for the Department of Justice's prosecution consideration.

Meanwhile, 36 people have left their dwelling places without permission. Police have placed them on the wanted list and will continue to search for them.

The Government strongly condemns anyone who intends to contravene quarantine orders. Such actions increase the risk of community transmission and will negatively impact the health of others and the public at-large.

It added that such utterly irresponsible actions will not be tolerated and it will seriously follow up.

Leaving dwelling places without permission is a criminal offence and offenders are subject to a maximum fine of $25,000 and imprisonment for six months.

The Government urged all people under quarantine to abide by the law and appealed to members of the public to report any contraventions to Police.