Gov’t to ensure safe exams

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung today said the Government will take the necessary measures to ensure the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination (HKDSE) will be held in a controlled and safe environment.

Mr Yeung made the remarks during a press conference with the Chief Executive and other principal officials, where it was announced that the DSE exams would begin on April 24.

The DSE Chinese and English language oral exams have been cancelled and all written tests are expected to be completed by May 25, while results would still be announced in July.

“We all know that this is a very important examination for all our secondary students. And I am sure many of them have spent months or years in the preparation. So I believe most of them would not like to have their effort wasted, if we do not proceed with the exam as scheduled.”

He added that it was the Government’s priority to ensure the students were safe.

“At the same time, safety of course, is also our concern. So we will closely monitor the situation and also take the necessary measures to ensure that the examination will be held in a controlled and safe environment.”



Mr Yeung also announced that all schools would be suspended until further notice.

