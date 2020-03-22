Enhanced testing for returnees

The Hospital Authority and the Department of Health will enhance tests for people returning to Hong Kong from overseas.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the announcement yesterday during a press conference on enhanced measures to reduce the risk of a large-scale outbreak of COVID-19 infections in the community.

The Government noted most of the recent confirmed cases are either imported and related to their close contacts, or patients with a travel history during the incubation period.

The enhanced tests aim to identify the patients early and minimise the risk of community transmission.

The authority and the department will fully utilise all resources for testing and adopt a risk-based approach to arrange more tests as far as possible.

This includes providing more arrivals with specimen containers at Hong Kong International Airport to require them to collect their deep throat saliva sample themselves at their residence in accordance with the testing instructions.

If a sample tests positive, the Centre for Health Protection will arrange for the person concerned to receive treatment as early as possible.