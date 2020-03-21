Helpers may apply to extend stay

In response to the latest development of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government today announced applications from foreign domestic helpers to extend their limit of stay in Hong Kong as visitors will be flexibly considered.

The Government noted the special circumstances arising from the COVID-19 pandemic might affect the arrival and departure of helpers from or to their places of origin.

The Immigration Department will flexibly consider applications from those helpers to extend their stay in Hong Kong as visitors for the purpose of finding a new employer in Hong Kong if their existing contract is due to expire or is terminated on or before July 31.

Those helpers may apply to the department for an extension of stay as a visitor for a maximum period of one month in Hong Kong, if they are unable to return to their place of origin due to the pandemic there or international travel restrictions.

The department will exercise discretion depending on individual case merits under the special circumstances arising from the pandemic.

Helpers may apply for a further extension of limit of stay if they are unable to return to their place of origin for home leave within the extended limit of stay.

The department will, on individual case merits, exercise discretion to grant an extension to further defer the home leave for not more than six months.

The Government reminds employers to arrange for their helpers to return to their place of origin for a holiday within the extended period.

Call 2824 6111 or email enquiry@immd.gov.hk for enquiries.