Facilitation measures benefit HK

The Central Government is supporting Hong Kong’s integration into the country’s overall development, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said today.

Mrs Lam told legislators the Central Government announced measures in August and December of 2017, last August and in March to facilitate the city’s residents to develop, work and reside in the Mainland cities of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Such measures include residence permits for eligible Hong Kong residents living in the Mainland.

Residence permit holders can enjoy rights, public services and facilitation measures in places where they are residing.

By early March, 120,000 Hong Kong people had applied for the permit.

Another measure is the method for calculating “183 days” for paying individual income tax on the Mainland. Any stay of fewer than 24 hours on the Mainland will not count as a day of presence.

Other measures encourage Hong Kong’s young people to start businesses in bay area cities.

The Chief Executive also submitted a statement highlighting progress made on the 2018 Policy Address to the Legislative Council during the question and answer session.

Noting that good progress had been made on the implementation of initiatives under the Policy Address, Mrs Lam thanked government officials and civil servants for their joint efforts and legislators for their support.