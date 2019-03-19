Bay area measures beneficial

Policy measures introduced by the Central Government to take forward the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area’s development will be implemented when they are ready.

Speaking before the Executive Council meeting today, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the eight policy measures announced earlier will benefit Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau residents.

Mrs Lam said she has received positive feedback from various sectors on the measures, especially those on tax arrangements which encourage Hong Kong people to work or start businesses in the bay area.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government is closely following up on the other measures, she said, adding the Single E-lock Scheme, which facilitates logistics flow, could be extended to other cities in the bay area.