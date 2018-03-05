All views to be considered: FS

Financial Secretary Paul Chan said the Government will listen to all views when devising measures to help the "N have-nots".

Speaking to the media today after attending a radio show, Mr Chan said different views will be considered in formulating a comprehensive plan under the Community Care Fund mechanism to help groups which have not been covered in the Budget.

The fund’s Task Force will meet later this month.

Mr Chan said careful consideration went into deciding how to use the surplus and initiatives have to be targeted when sharing the fruits of economic success.

He added handing out cash to all citizens was not appropriate.