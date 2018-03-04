Caring scheme to be devised

The Community Care Fund will devise a comprehensive scheme in caring for people.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement today before departing for Beijing to attend the opening ceremony of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress tomorrow.

She said Financial Secretary Paul Chan has built on the existing tax and social security systems to provide relief in his Budget, despite his acknowledgement there are some gaps.

"It is not a deliberate omission of some of the groups in society when we said we want to share, we are very caring."

She noted Mr Chan said he will use the Community Care Fund mechanism to devise a scheme to expand the Budget's coverage.

"Those who we feel legitimately to share in the economic prosperity of Hong Kong should be given that opportunity.

"So the question now before us is really to listen more and to devise a scheme which we feel will be as comprehensive as possible in caring for the people whom we feel should deserve a share in Hong Kong's prosperity."