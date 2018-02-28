$20b set for cultural facilities

Financial Secretary Paul Chan says the Government will spend $20 billion to improve and develop cultural facilities.

Delivering the 2018-19 Budget today, Mr Chan said: "Hong Kong is an international city with a unique blend of the East and West, displaying richness and diversity in arts and culture.

"The Xiqu Centre of the West Kowloon Cultural District will be completed this year while other major facilities will also come on stream in the next few years.

"To continuously upgrade our cultural hardware, I will set aside $20 billion for the improvement and development of cultural facilities."

Over the next decade, the upgrades will include the construction of the New Territories East Cultural Centre and the Heritage Conservation & Resource Centre, the expansion of the Science Museum, the Museum of History and City Hall, and the renovation of the Cultural Centre.

About $500 million will also be given to the Leisure & Cultural Services Department in acquiring museum collections and exhibitions.

Another $500 million will also be injected into the Art Development Matching Grants Pilot Scheme.

An additional provision of $55 million will be given to support nine major performing arts groups and small and medium arts groups funded by the Arts Development Council.

Mr Chan said in order to showcase Hong Kong's art and culture, he will progressively increase the provision to $50 million to support the city's arts groups and artists to perform and stage exhibitions outside Hong Kong.

The Government will also provide $140 million to support local arts groups and artists for cultural exchanges in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area.

Mr Chan said he will inject $1 billion into the sports portion of the Arts & Sport Development Fund to support sports organisations in training athletes and hosting competitions.

About $100 million will be allocated to launch a five-year District Sports Programmes Funding Scheme to encourage wider participation in sports.

Another $5 billion will be injected into the Elite Athletes Development Fund.

He added $8 billion has been set aside to meet a rising expectation to increase district facilities, including the construction of community complexes and improvement of pedestrian links.

Mr Chan said another $2 billion will be allocated to implement a Market Modernisation Programme which will include a review of nearly 100 existing public markets and improvement works in the next decade.