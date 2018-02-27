FS to deliver Budget

Financial Secretary Paul Chan will deliver his 2018-19 Budget at the Legislative Council at 11am tomorrow.

The full text of the Budget Speech and related documents will be released simultaneously online.

Copies of the speech and a leaflet highlighting key proposals will be available for collection from 1.15pm at the Home Affairs Department's 20 enquiry centres, and at a counter at the footbridge entrance to the Central Government Offices at Tamar.

The leaflet will also be distributed at various locations including government offices, MTR stations and shopping centres in public housing estates.

Click here for details.