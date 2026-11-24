The Support Fund for Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po today rolled out two grants for affected flat owners and families of those who died in the fire to assist them in starting a new life.

The fund will provide owners of each flat with a new beginning support grant of $300,000, to be disbursed in two installments.

The first installment of $150,000 will be disbursed at the end of December, alongside the third rental grant payout, whereas the second tranche of $150,000 will be issued at the end of June 2027, alongside the fourth rental grant installment.

If a flat owner has sold or is going to sell their flat title to the Government, the grant will be disbursed to the person who owned the property prior to the transfer.

In view of the public's desire to offer greater support to bereaved families, and given that some of the deceased were not flat owners, the fund will provide a separate new beginning support grant for them.

This grant of $200,000 will be provided for each deceased person and disbursed in a single lump sum at the end of December.

Convenor of the Steering Committee on the Support Fund for Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po and Deputy Chief Secretary Cheuk Wing-hing said those affected are progressing towards a new beginning as various emergency and medium-term support measures have been steadily implemented, and the Special Sales Exercise is largely completed.

“Therefore, pursuant to the instruction of the Chief Executive, the support fund has decided to roll out two grants to assist the flat owners and families of the deceased in addressing their needs in this new stage of life, embarking on a new beginning, and moving forward from the tragic event," he said.