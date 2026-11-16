Housing Authority parking rates up

The Housing Authority announced today that it will raise monthly car park charges starting January 1, 2027.

For private cars, the new monthly charges will be $1,840 to $2,880 for open parking spaces, and $2,210 to $3,460 for covered ones.

For light goods vehicles, the monthly rent for an open parking space will be $2,970, while a covered parking space will be $3,770.

Monthly rentals for parking a coach or bus and medium or heavy goods vehicle will be $3,640 in an open space, and $4,750 in a covered one.

When parking a motorcycle, motorists can choose to pay $580 per month for an open space, or $750 for a covered space.

Meanwhile, the hourly rates will be raised by $1 for private car, light goods vehicle and motorcycle parking spaces.

Across all regions, the Day Pass and 24-hour Pass charges for private car parking spaces will be increased by $10 and $15 respectively in 2027.

The authority stated that market surveys show monthly fees for comparable facilities have generally risen, thus a mild upward adjustment was endorsed to align rates with prevailing market levels and maintain financial stability.

In addition, the authority will set up a "Shared Charging Zone" for monthly parking users in 27 facilities under its pilot scheme starting from January 1 next year. This measure will benefit more users as it allows monthly users with electric vehicle (EV) charging needs to utilise the designated amenities within their respective rental locations.

The authority noted that EV charging services for hourly parking spaces in these pilot locations will be provided by the operator in a progressive manner. Subject to its prior approval, all fees will be determined by the operator with reference to the prevailing market rate.

For facilities not covered by the pilot scheme, hourly fees will remain unchanged in the coming year.