International police academy opens

The Hong Kong Police Force held the opening ceremony of the Hong Kong International Academy of Policing today, with over 400 local and overseas representatives attending the milestone event.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Executive John Lee noted that security challenges are increasingly complex and borderless, making strong international connectivity vital to global security and prosperity. He stated that the academy will deepen international police exchanges.

“It will do so through training programmes, police leadership forums and other outreach initiatives. The target is to train some 1,000 officers each year, including about 200 overseas law enforcement personnel.”

“By bringing law enforcement leaders together, it will strengthen Hong Kong's international partnerships. Stronger partnerships will, in turn, reinforce Hong Kong's role as a "super connector" and "super value-adder" – a place that links people and expertise across jurisdictions,” he added.

Commissioner of Police Chow Yat-ming pointed out that the academy is committed to formalising long-term ties with leading institutions worldwide. Uniting their expertise modernises police training and bolsters the collective capability to stay ahead of complex global challenges, he noted.

The initiative aligns with the National 15th Five-Year Plan to participate in the high-quality joint construction of the Belt & Road initiative. It also ties in with the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government's policy direction to promote high-level external co-operation.

The academy provides training programmes for overseas law enforcement agencies, particularly those from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, countries along the Belt & Road and the Middle East region. Its ultimate goal is to become a world-class training base and exchange platform for policing talent.

The academy will co-ordinate more than 20 hallmark programmes spanning two major categories. This includes hallmark training programmes focusing on key professional fields such as strategic command and leadership for policing, control tactics application, counter-terrorism and crisis management, criminal investigation, and protection and security.

These programmes aim to build a professional exchange platform for overseas law enforcement agencies and partners. This will promote mutual learning through shared experiences, knowledge-sharing and pragmatic collaboration in the field of public security.

There are also police leadership forums which focus on issues including emerging crime trends, smart policing, cross-border law enforcement co-operation and corporate governance. The forums will invite global police leaders, experts and scholars to Hong Kong to build a police dialogue platform with a national perspective, Hong Kong characteristics and international influence.

This platform will serve to deepen strategic mutual trust and expand co-operation networks.

At the opening ceremony, a representative from the Hong Kong Police Force signed Memoranda of Understanding with representatives from the police academies of Cambodia and Saudi Arabia. The agreements aim to deepen bilateral police training exchanges and lay a solid foundation for jointly addressing future transnational law enforcement challenges.