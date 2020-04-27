March exports down 5.8%

The value of Hong Kong's total exports decreased to $323.6 billion in March, down 5.8% on the same month last year, the Census & Statistics Department announced today.

The value of imports of goods decreased 11.1% to $358.4 billion for the same period.

A trade deficit of $34.7 billion, or 9.7% of the value of imports, was recorded in March.

Comparing the first quarter with the preceding quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis, the value of exports fell 9.8%, while that of imports decreased 5.7%.