No new COVID-19 cases reported

The Centre for Health Protection announced that as of 4pm today, no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, leaving the number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong at 1,025 so far.

The centre again urged members of the public to maintain an appropriate social distance from other people as far as possible in their daily lives to minimise the risk of infection.

They should go out less and avoid social activities such as meal or other gatherings to minimise the risk of an outbreak of clusters emerging in the community.

Given that the COVID-19 situation remains severe and the number of cases reported around the world continues to rise, members of the public are strongly urged to avoid all non-essential travel outside Hong Kong, as well as to maintain at all times strict personal and environmental hygiene.

The Hospital Authority today reported that there are 421 patients under isolation and 630 patients have been discharged upon recovery.

For information and health advice on COVID-19, visit the Government's dedicated webpage.