43 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

The Centre for Health Protection today announced that it is investigating an additional 43 cases of COVID-19, taking the number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong to 845.

The newly reported cases involve 23 males and 20 females aged between 16 and 60.

Among them, 34 had travel history during the incubation period and 16 are overseas students.

The centre's epidemiological investigations and relevant contact tracing on confirmed cases are ongoing.

It also urged members of the public to maintain an appropriate social distance with other people as far as possible, to go out less and avoid social activities to reduce the chance of contacting infected people who may not present any symptoms.

For information and health advice on COVID-19, visit the Government's dedicated webpage.