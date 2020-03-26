24 COVID-19 cases confirmed

The Centre for Health Protection today said it is investigating 24 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The new cases involve 13 males and 11 females aged between 11 and 57.

Among them, 19 travelled during the incubation period.

Information on flights that COVID-19 patients have taken can be found here.

People who travelled on the same flights and sat within two seats from those patients are urged to call the centre’s hotline at 2125 1111 or 2125 1122.

For information and health advice on COVID-19, visit the Government's dedicated webpage.