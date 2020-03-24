30 COVID-19 cases confirmed

The Centre for Health Protection today said it is investigating 30 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The new cases involve 18 males and 12 females aged between 15 and 66.

Among them, 19 travelled during the incubation period.

Information on flights that COVID-19 patients have taken can be found here.

People who travelled on the same flights and sat within two seats from those patients are urged to call the centre’s hotline at 2125 1111 or 2125 1122.

For information and health advice on COVID-19, visit the Government's dedicated webpage.