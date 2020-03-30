CE inspects food premises

Mrs Lam thanks the restaurants and their staff for their efforts amid the epidemic.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today visited restaurants in a commercial building at Quarry Bay to inspect their implementation of various measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in accordance with the requirements of a new regulation which took effect on March 28.

Mrs Lam witnessed that various epidemic preventive measures had been executed to comply with the regulation.

The restaurants had also taken proactive steps to support the fight against the disease. Some self-initiated actions included providing discounts for takeaways and arranging seats to enable customers to face the same direction.

Mrs Lam learnt that the restaurants’ customers are generally supportive of the Government’s target to enhance social distancing among the public and are in agreement with various hygienic arrangements.

The Chief Executive thanked the restaurants' staff for their efforts amid the epidemic.

She added that the Government will pay special attention to the pressure on the staff in formulating a new round of relief measures for the trade.

Catering premises were required to implement six measures starting 6pm yesterday, such as ensuring the number of customers must not exceed 50% of their normal seating capacity, and keeping a distance of at least 1.5 metres between tables or making other partition arrangements.

In addition, the second part of the regulation requires the closure of six categories of premises including amusement game centres, bathhouses, fitness centres, places of amusement, public entertainment venues such as cinemas, and “party rooms” for hire for holding social gatherings.

Mrs Lam noted that the Government has also created a regulation to prohibit group gatherings of more than four people in public places effective from midnight today.

She said the various new requirements will inevitably affect the public and related sectors, but in the face of the severe epidemic situation, it is necessary for the Government to adopt resolute and stringent measures.

“I announced days earlier that the Government will launch the second round of the Anti-epidemic Fund to further support sectors affected by the epidemic, and have requested employers not to lay off their staff due to the anti-epidemic measures during this period.

“Now is a critical moment in our fight against the epidemic. I urge every member of the public to put up with the inconvenience in their daily lives, go out less often and maintain personal hygiene to win this battle against the disease for ourselves and for Hong Kong.”