CHP probes new bars' cluster

(To watch the full media briefing with sign language interpretation, click here.)

The Centre for Health Protection today provided information on an investigation concerning new COVID-19 cases linked to a cluster of infections at bars.

The centre’s Communicable Disease Branch Head Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan explained at a press briefing that those infected visited four different bars that are not linked to the previous cases involving bars.

“Concerning the newly-confirmed cases with unknown sources under investigation, we noted that among the activities they took during the incubation period, some of them mentioned that they drank some drinks while at gatherings in various places. They are not linked. They mentioned some bars in Tsim Sha Tsui, Soho, Sai Ying Pun and Causeway Bay.

“I do not have the exact names of the bars because they are quite complicated, but if they visited those places during the infectious period or more than two of them visited one bar during the incubation period, we will list them in our building list later on today."

Dr Chuang said from the original cluster of infections at bars, a total of four people, considered close contacts, have been infected with the virus.

“For the pubs and bars cluster, among the four bars, we have three more workers working there (tested positive). Another one is a close contact of another performer. They live together. So all together (there are) four (people infected).

"One of them has been put under quarantine and then he developed symptoms. So all together, there are four of them. I understand the total number of staff affected is more than 30.”

Dr Chuang emphasised the need for people to practice social distancing as she expressed concern over COVID-19 cases that remain unknown.

“I am worried about those unknown, unlinked cases in the community (that could) signify there is a community transmission.

“So that is why besides tracing all the contacts and putting them under quarantine for early detection of asymptomatic cases, I think the community has to participate in adopting social distancing to prevent further transmission of the disease in the community.”

Altogether, the centre is investigating 59 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, taking the number of confirmed cases to 641 in Hong Kong so far.

The new cases involve 30 males and 29 females aged between 11 and 77.

Among them, 43 had a travel history during the incubation period and 18 are overseas students.

Information on flights that COVID-19 patients have taken can be found here.

Passengers who had travelled in the same cabin on the same flights and sat within two seats surrounding the patients are urged to call the centre’s hotline at 2125 1111 or 2125 1122.

For information and health advice on COVID-19, visit the Government's dedicated webpage.