Recycler, property sector subsidies set

Briefing sessions were held earlier to introduce the Anti-epidemic Support Scheme for Property Management Sector to the sector and owners’ organisations.

The Government today said the first batch of subsidies amounting to $5.6 million under two relief measures for recyclers has been disbursed, while $5.6 million in subsidies had been approved under a management sector support scheme.

The two Recycling Fund measures aim to help the recycling industry cope with the current economic situation and recent operational difficulties arising from the COVID-19 epidemic.

The Advisory Committee on Recycling Fund announced in mid-March to reserve $100 million to launch the One-off Recycling Industry Anti-epidemic Scheme.

The scheme provides timely financial support to help with recyclers’ operational costs for six months. The funding limit for each recycler is $20,000 per month from January 1 to June 30, or $120,000 in total maximum subsidy.

The committee has also allocated additional funds to extend the earlier-launched One-off Rental Support Scheme for another six months, providing a total funding of $200 million to fight the virus and help the recycling industry ride out the difficult times.

The rental support scheme, which benefits street-corner recycling shops and recycling sites, originally ran from October to March. It has been extended for six months until September this year, totalling 12 months.

The monthly rental subsidy for each recycler is capped at $25,000, setting the maximum total rental subsidy at $300,000.

Separately, the Anti-epidemic Support Scheme for Property Management Sector has approved 205 applications involving around $5.6 million in subsidies to benefit more than 1,500 building blocks.

The relevant property management companies and owners’ organisations will receive notifications for subsidy disbursement shortly.

The list of properties for which applications have been approved is available online.

Briefing sessions were held earlier to introduce the scheme to the property management sector and owners’ organisations.