Public services to be adjusted

The Government will once again adjust public services and make special work arrangements for civil servants to reduce social contact in response to the worsening situation of the COVID-19 infection in Hong Kong.

Starting next Monday, all government departments will provide essential, emergency and limited public services only.

Some of the public facilities that reopened earlier will be temporarily closed from next Monday, including Leisure & Cultural Services Department leisure venues, Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department public facilities, and the Home Affairs Department's community halls.

Relevant authorities will make separate announcements on arrangements of public services and the opening of public facilities.

Enterprises are urged to make flexible work arrangements for employees to tie in with the Government strategy to fight the disease.

Members of the public are urged to stay vigilant, avoid non-essential travel outside of Hong Kong, stay at home and maintain an appropriate social distance from other people, especially refraining from attending activities such as meal or social gatherings.

It noted that as some recent confirmed cases were suspected to be infected at bars, fitness centres and cinemas, people should avoid going to these premises.

Relevant sectors should also make adjustments for the sake of public health, lowering customers' infection risk.