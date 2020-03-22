More COVID-19 infections confirmed

The Centre for Health Protection today said it is investigating 17 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The new cases involve five males and 12 females aged between 11 and 70.

Among them, 13 had a travel history during the incubation period.

Information on flights that COVID-19 patients have taken can be found here.

Passengers who had travelled in the same cabin on the same flights as the patients are urged to call the centre’s hotline at 2125 1122 or 2125 1111.

For information and health advice on COVID-19, visit the Government's dedicated webpage.