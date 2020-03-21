Property subsidies approved

Fifty applications for the Anti-epidemic Support Scheme for Property Management Sector have been approved, involving subsidies of $1.23 million and benefiting 82 building blocks.

The Government set up the scheme under the Anti-epidemic Fund to support the property management sector's anti-epidemic work.

The relevant property management companies and owners' organisations will receive notifications for disbursement of subsidies shortly.

The Property Management Services Authority, which has been commissioned to implement scheme, received 761 applications so far.

The application deadline is April 15.

Click here for the list of properties for which applications have been approved.