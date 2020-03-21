Cleaning workers to get subsidies

The Government and the Housing Authority are approaching their service contractors to ask them to help transfer a $1,000 monthly allowance to frontline cleaning workers, toilet attendants and security employees.

Under the Anti-epidemic Fund’s measures, the allowance supports the above-mentioned workers employed by government and Housing Authority service contractors in their anti-epidemic efforts.

Frontline workers are not required to submit any application for the allowance. Eligible workers will receive a monthly allowance of $1,000 for no less than four months.

The Government and the authority are working with their contractors to confirm implementation details and enter into agreements so that contractors can transfer the allowance to eligible workers.

The Government said its target is to effect payments for the first round of the monthly allowance to the contractors by the end of this month.

The Government extended its appreciation to relevant contractors for their assistance.