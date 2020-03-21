CS visits monitoring centre

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung (second right) visits the monitoring centre of the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer at Customs Headquarters Building in North Point to inspect its operation.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today visited the monitoring centre of the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer (OGCIO) at Customs Headquarters Building in North Point to observe its operation.

The monitoring centres are established to ensure people under compulsory quarantine are staying at their dwelling places.

Mr Cheung met with staff to learn how they coped with the upsurge of workload in the past few weeks and how the new mobile app strengthens the monitoring work.

The OGCIO has set up three monitoring centres where location-sharing functions of communication software, video calls, electronic wristbands and the new mobile app are used to ensure that people undergoing quarantine are staying in their dwelling places.

Mr Cheung was pleased to note that the mobile app can help further improve the home quarantine operation and he thanked staff and volunteers for their relentless effort to protect the public.

He was also delighted to learn that the OGCIO has over 200 volunteers, including retired civil servants, to join the work of monitoring centres and alleviate the staff's pressure.

He expressed his deepest gratitude to the volunteers for their dedication to safeguarding Hong Kong people's health.