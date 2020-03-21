Gov’t helps HK people in Morocco

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government today said it is helping Hong Kong residents stranded in Morocco to return home after the country temporarily suspended air traffic.

As a measure against COVID-19, Moroccan authorities announced a temporary suspension of air traffic on March 15, leaving some Hong Kong residents stranded in the country.

Since then, the Security Bureau and Immigration Department have been in contact with various parties to understand the situation and take follow-up action.

They include the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in Hong Kong, the Chinese Embassy in the Kingdom of Morocco, the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in China, as well as the Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong and relevant travel agencies.

So far, the Immigration Department has received assistance requests from 147 Hong Kong residents concerning home passage, through its 1868 hotline, and referrals from the Chinese embassy in Morocco and Legislative Council members.

Among them, 70 are from group tours and more than 70 are individual travellers.

The department immediately rendered proper advice and assistance in accordance with their and their families’ wishes.

With co-ordination between the Hong Kong SAR Government and commercial airlines, 72 Hong Kong residents have already booked their flights home.

​To assist the affected residents to return home, the SAR Government has been taking action on multiple fronts.

​Through its Beijing office and the Moroccan embassy in China, the SAR Government sought information from Moroccan authorities about commercial flights operating there.

Additionally, the Civil Aviation Department has been actively liaising with airlines still operating at the airport of Casablanca to secure flights for Hong Kong residents to catch out of the country to destinations where they can transit back home.

​The SAR Government will continue to closely monitor COVID-19-related measures implemented by Moroccan authorities and their impact on Hong Kong residents there.

The Security Bureau and the Immigration Department will stay in close contact with relevant parties as well as affected Hong Kong residents and their families.

Hong Kong residents travelling outside the city who need assistance may call the 24-hour hotline (852) 1868 of the Immigration Department’s Assistance to Hong Kong Residents Unit.