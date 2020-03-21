Drug delivery scheme extended

The Government today announced that priority will be extended to process cases under a special scheme for delivering urgently needed prescription medication to Hong Kong residents in Guangdong and Fujian.

Such priority will be extended to cases in which prescription drugs will run out on or before April 30.

According to the Compulsory Quarantine of Certain Persons Arriving at Hong Kong Regulation, all people who have stayed in the Mainland before arriving in Hong Kong will be subject to 14 days of compulsory quarantine.

Given such measures, some Hong Kong people in Guangdong and Fujian cannot attend follow-up consultations in Hong Kong to replenish their medicine.

While family members can collect the prescribed medicine, they cannot deliver the drugs to the Mainland due to legal restrictions.

As of March 19, medicine delivery arrangements under the scheme were made to more than 2,600 Hong Kong residents in need.

Hong Kong residents requiring the service may call the Social Welfare Department's 24-hour hotline 2343 2255 or the Federation of Trade Unions at 3652 5833 for details.